M&T Bank Corp Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,443 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

