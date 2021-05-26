M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The York Water were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The York Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The York Water by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The York Water by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The York Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $646.33 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.