M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $592.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.43 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $611.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.30.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.