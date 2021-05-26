M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.1669 dividend. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

