Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,009. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.45.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

MTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.85.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

