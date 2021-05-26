Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,009. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.45.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Read More: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.