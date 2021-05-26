Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $244.14

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €244.14 ($287.22) and traded as low as €237.55 ($279.47). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €239.95 ($282.29), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €250.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €244.29.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

