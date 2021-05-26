Myriad Achieves Market Cap of $7.73 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Myriad has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $47,617.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,782,213,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

