MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MYTE. Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $31.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $31,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

