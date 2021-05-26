National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 562.0% from the April 29th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.48. 36,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 118.42%.

NABZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

