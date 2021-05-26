National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.78. 2,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,138. National Grid has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.