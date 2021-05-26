National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $281,787.24 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,640. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.62. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National Research by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

