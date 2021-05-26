Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 26,664 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.