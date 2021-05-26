Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $64.87.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

