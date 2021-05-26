Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.79 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

