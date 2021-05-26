Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $1.84 Million in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 8.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Canon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

