Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $133.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.63.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

