Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,072 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 57,373.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after buying an additional 463,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 429,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LZB opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

