Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 299 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter worth $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $23,972,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

DCI stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

