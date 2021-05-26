Navalign LLC Acquires Shares of 6,501 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 297,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,472. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

