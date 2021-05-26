Navalign LLC Acquires Shares of 9,630 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,542. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.