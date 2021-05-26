Navalign LLC Invests $1.34 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 350,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,337,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.68 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

