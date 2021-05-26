Navalign LLC Purchases Shares of 1,640 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $66,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average of $218.65. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

