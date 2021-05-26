Navalign LLC Purchases Shares of 6,212 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $100.39. 10,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,181. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $102.61.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

