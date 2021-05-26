Navalign LLC Takes $693,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.00. 26,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,504. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

