nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up to $57.64

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.64, but opened at $59.61. nCino shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in nCino by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Accenture plc purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,456,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

