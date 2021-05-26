NetApp (NTAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTAP opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

