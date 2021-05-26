NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $19,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after buying an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,521,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,535,000 after buying an additional 4,006,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $457,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,478. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CLSA cut their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

