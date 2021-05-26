NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective reduced by Macquarie from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

NTES opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NetEase by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 34.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

