Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

