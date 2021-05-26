NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NPCE opened at $21.67 on Monday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 in the last quarter.

NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

