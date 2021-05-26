NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.
NPCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
