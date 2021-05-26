NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

NPCE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 over the last 90 days.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

