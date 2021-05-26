New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 654,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,813. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.