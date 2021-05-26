Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Newell Brands has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 53.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

