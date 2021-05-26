Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. 1,750,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,365,000 after buying an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,123,000 after buying an additional 232,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after purchasing an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

