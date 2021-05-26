Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

