NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.65

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 138.97 and a beta of 0.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.