NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.