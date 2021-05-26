NFT Index Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.80 million and $18,321.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $808.00 or 0.02032240 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00078412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00019203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00964853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.49 or 0.09865685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091287 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

