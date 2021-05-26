NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NIBE Industrier AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of NDRBF remained flat at $$41.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $41.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.