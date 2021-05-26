Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 3,628 Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.