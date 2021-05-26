NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the footwear maker on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

NIKE has increased its dividend payment by 36.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

