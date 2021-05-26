Nimiq Market Capitalization Tops $49.80 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $49.80 million and $1.24 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,277.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.49 or 0.07163204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.57 or 0.01916059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.00486190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.36 or 0.00655233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00455585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.26 or 0.00390194 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,470,902,473 coins and its circulating supply is 7,809,402,473 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

