Ninety One UK Ltd Has $14.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783,946 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $99,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

