Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 96,419 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,024. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

