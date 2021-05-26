Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 182,475 Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,475 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 128,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,919. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 125,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

