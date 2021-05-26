NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

NiSource has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of NI opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

