NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 101,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,796. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,924 shares of company stock valued at $293,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

