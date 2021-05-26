Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.42%.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,324. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $554.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.