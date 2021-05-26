Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 21.42%.

NAT opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

