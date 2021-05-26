Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.87.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

